Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for Saturday’s Under Siege event.

Mike Bailey vs. Alex Shelley will take place this Saturday at Under Siege. This will be a rematch from Multiverse of Matches, which saw Bailey get the win.

Impact noted in their announcement on Bailey vs. Shelley, “Mike Bailey and Alex Shelley stole the show at Multiverse of Matches in an instant classic that saw ‘Speedball’ score the victory. A few weeks later on IMPACT!, Bailey and Shelley found themselves on the losing end of a six-man tag team match against Honor No More and there appeared to be tension between the two respectful competitors. Now Shelley has a chance to even the score with Bailey as the two look to steal the show once again at Under Siege!”

The 2022 Impact Under Siege event will take place this coming Saturday, May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts