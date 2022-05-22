Independent wrestling fans will be thrilled with the newest editions to “Peacock” and WWE “Network”.

New content has been supplied from ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling) and wXw (World Xtreme Wrestling) to the “Peacock” streaming platform’s WWE “Network”. The available matches, now on-demand, are listed below along with their descriptions from WWE Network:

ICW Fight Club 219 – 05/21/22.

The Young Team takes on Leyton Buzzard & BT Gunn in tag team action. Che Monet faces Eddie Castle. Alexxis Falcon makes her ICW debut against Ellie Armstrong.

wXw We Love Wrestling 29: 16 Carat Gold Revenge – 04/02/22.

Five championships are on the line in one of the biggest nights in We Love Wrestling history. Jurn Simmons and Axel Tischer look to dethrone wXw Champion Tristan Archer in a 3-Way Dance. Ava Everett defends the wXw Women’s Title against Baby Allison and Iva Kolasky.

WWE started adding indie content to their Network back in Summer 2020 and has kept that trend going ever since. Stars like Theory, Riddle, and Ricochet all made a big name for themselves on the indies before signing with WWE, and these available programs give a glimpse into how they started their path to WWE stars.

