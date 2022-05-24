The feud between Omos and Bobby Lashley isn’t over quite yet.

Tonight’s WWE “Raw” saw Lashley come to the ring to reveal exactly what his “All Mighty Challenge” was for MVP and Omos. Before he went into further detail, it was announced that Omos and Bobby Lashley will have their fourth match against one another at “Hell in a Cell” on June 5.

The “All Mighty Challenge” from Lashley actually played into this new HIAC match being announced. He laid down the challenge of a singles match against MVP tonight on Raw, and the winner of the bout will have the power to choose the stipulation between Omos and Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

Though Lashley was a favorite to pick up the victory, Omos was able to distract Lashley long enough that MVP received a count-out victory. He will now choose the stipulation for Omos vs. Lashley at HIAC at a later date.

Last week on “Raw”, Lashley picked up a victory in a steel cage match when Omos unintentionally tossed him through one side of the cage. The wall broke away completely and allowed Lashley to escape for the win.

The two stars have been feuding for months now, ever since MVP betrayed Lashley and aligned himself with Omos. This led to their first match at “WrestleMania 38” in April, where Lashley became the first man to ever defeat Omos in WWE.

You can see the current card for “Hell In A Cell” below:

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

HELL IN A CELL MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

STIPULATION TBD

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

