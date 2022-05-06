Gaming continues to be a key source of success and growth for WWE.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon touted during today’s Q1 2022 earnings call how the company is extremely pleased with the re-launch of the WWE 2K franchise, noting that they listened to fans and customers, and earned their trust back. She called the WWE 2K22 release a commercial and critical success.

“Innovation and interactivity are critical of the success of any media property,” Stephanie said. “We were extremely pleased with the re-launch of our premium video game console franchise, WWE 2K. After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand-in-glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceed their expectations. WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success, with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms, in franchise history, with over 5.6 million hours viewed on Twitch to date.”

McMahon mentioned how they continue to see strong performances from 2K’s WWE Supercard mobile game, and Scopely’s WWE Champions mobile game. She also revealed that WWE has signed a deal for a new RPG (role-playing game) that will be announced soon.

“We continue to see strength in the performance of our mobile games, with 2K and Scopely’s Supercard and Champions, and recently signed a new deal in the role-playing game space that will be announced soon,” she said.

McMahon then explained why gaming is a priority for the company.

“Gaming is a priority for WWE to reach our next-gen audience with over 80% of WWE’s audience self-identifying as gamers, and nearly 60% of the gaming audience in general being 34 years or younger,” she added.

WWE executives often tout the success of their mobile video games, and the WWE Games division in general, and today’s Q1 2022 call was no different.

