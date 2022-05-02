As noted earlier, Athena (FKA Ember Moon) made headlines last week for disclosing that several female talents in WWE were told to dress like NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

“We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy,” Moon said, while recounting her final few months in WWE. “I remember looking at someone else (and laughing). I cater to children. I’m not about to wear fishnet booty butt-cheek shorts because we had a two-hour meeting about how to dress like Mandy Rose. That’s not fair. Mandy is absolutely phenomenal and an amazing person, but not everyone is Mandy Rose. I started seeing this downslope as soon as Hunter was gone (from NXT).”

Later, Fightful Select revealed new details on these specific talent meetings that were held in October of last year. The report noted that the meetings were held under the guise of “fashion consulting” and “fashion aid” as a way to play up the fact that the women on the NXT brand were larger-than-life Superstars. It was noted by one NXT Superstar how this was a stark contrast from before as people on the NXT roster were originally encouraged to wear either just their ring gear, or an available merchandise shirt.

On Saturday, former WWE Superstar Lina Fanene (FKA Nia Jax) seemingly joined Moon in insinuating that WWE higher-ups are known for objectifying women.

It’s a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they really are, but unfortunately certain higher ups can never see past their own perverted ways. Too bad, there aren’t the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet*

Nia Jax referred to her post as a random tweet, but wrote it soon after Moon’s comments surfaced online.

