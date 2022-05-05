WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is set to host a new celebrity game show, according to Deadline.

Longtime friends Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are teaming to start in and executive produce a new celebrity game show for the USA Network, titled “Barmageddon.”

Bella will host the show, which will be filmed at Shelton’s Nashville bar Ole Red. Daly will be behind the bar, while Shelton will take the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs. Led by Bella, celebrity friends will go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (Shelton Darts), and more.

The official show description reads like this:

“In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement – and heckling, of course – to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying.”

Barmageddon is produced by White Label Productions and JLP Pictures for the USA Network with Shelton, Daly, Lee Metzger, and White Label’s Chris Wagner serving as executive producers.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

“Blake, Lee and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance – bar games!” Daly added.

There’s no word yet on when Barmageddon will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

