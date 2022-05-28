The Best of the Super Juniors Tournament continued with night ten and a stunning main event between El Desperado and DOUKI.
The show, taking place at Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 3 in Chiba, featured matches from both Block A and Block B.
Here are the full results from the show:
* B Block match
El Desperado defeated DOUKI
* A Block match
Hiromu Takahashi defeated Alex Zayne
* B Block match
Robbie Eagles defeated El Lindaman
* B Block match
El Phantasmo defeated TJP
* B Block match
Wheeler Yuta defeated Master Wato
* A Block match
SHO defeated Ace Austin
* A Block match
Ryusuke Taguchi defeated YOH
* B Block match
Titan defeated BUSHI
* A Block match
Taiji Ishimori defeated Clark Connors
* A Block match
Francesco Akira defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru
At the top of the A Block, Ace Austin and Taiji Ishimori remained tied with 10 points each. It’s Austin, however, that holds the tiebreaker over Ishimori. Close by at 8 points each are Hiromu Takahashi, SHO, and Alex Zayne.
The top of B block has El Phantasmo and El Desperado with their own 10 points each. Similar to A block, there are 3 NJPW stars close by with 8 points: El Lindaman, Wheeler Yuta, and Robbie Eagles.
You can see the latest standings below:
A Block
* Taiji Ishimori — 10 points (5-2)
* Ace Austin — 10 points (5-2)
* Hiromu Takahashi — 8 points (4-3)
* Alex Zayne — 8 points (4-3)
* SHO — 8 points (4-3)
* YOH — 6 points (3-4)
* Clark Connors — 6 points (3-4)
* Francesco Akira — 6 points (3-4)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru — 4 points (2-5)
* Ryusuke Taguchi — 4 points (2-5)
B Block
* El Phantasmo — 10 points (5-2)
* El Desperado — 10 points (5-2)
* Robbie Eagles — 8 points (4-3)
* El Lindaman — 8 points (4-3)
* Wheeler Yuta — 8 points (4-3)
* TJP — 6 points (3-4)
* DOUKI — 6 points (3-4)
* BUSHI — 6 points (3-4)
* Master Wato — 4 points (2-5)
* Titan — 4 points (2-5)
The next round of the tournament takes place this Sunday. The finals of the “Best of the Super Juniors 29” Tournament are set for Friday, June 3.
.@francescoakira "German Suplex Hold"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/oqCRS1wL77
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆幕張大会‼️
＼
金丸の奇襲で試合スタート🔥そのままアキラの膝を集中砲火🔥
🆚 @kmaru0923 × @francescoakira
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/ggcAi6OY0u
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@ClarkConnors "German Suplex"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/MROEXsJaAe
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆幕張大会‼️
＼
クラークがパワーでIWGPジュニアヘビー級王者石森を圧倒💥ジャイアントキリングとなるか⁉️
🆚 @taiji_ishimori × @ClarkConnors
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/2JQ6w3cTBM
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@Titan_cmll "Tope Suicida"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/8182ZX9NMe
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆幕張大会‼️
＼
ティタンの背後からBUSHIが襲撃💥
さらにはマスクを剥がそうとする蛮行‼️
一体どんな展開を見せるのか⁉️
🆚 @BUSHI_njpw × @Titan_cmll
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/UB3JTbXnY3
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@The_Ace_Austin "SOAR TO GLORY♠️"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/hpmkWFhl3b
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆幕張大会‼️
＼
試合開始早々場外で大乱闘💥
一体どんな結末を迎えるのか⁉️
🆚 @The_Ace_Austin × @njpwShowT
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/5sJwRTLFOZ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆幕張大会‼️
＼
田口監督が突然の野人ダンス🙋♂️‼️
野人パワーでYOHを倒せるか⁉️
🆚 @taguchiryusuke × YOH
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/bSAxoY7wil
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@taguchiryusuke "Space Rolling Hip Attack→Face Crusher"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/RjG4hgNkMi
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆幕張大会‼️
＼
ROH PURE王者🆚IWGPジュニアタッグ王者の一騎打ち💥共に負けられないこの一戦、果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @WheelerYuta × @Master_Wato
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/CcppuGXOa5
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@WheelerYuta "Seat belt Clutch"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/4FWaR7dG59
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@MegaTJP "Tornado DDT"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/mimHSsPn5Q
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆幕張大会‼️
＼
ここで負けると決勝進出が遠のくTJPとBブロック首位タイを走るELP‼️
両者共に負けられない一戦、この試合制するのは⁉️
🆚 @elpwrestling × @MegaTJP
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/nJogR6QpLD
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@elpwrestling "Prince's Throne"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/BVsvY23482
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@LIndamanowe "KUMAGOROSHI"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/MfyBjydmlM
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@RobbieEagles_ "Turbo Backpack"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/PkRwAaTiI3
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆幕張大会‼️
＼
ELPとの激闘を制し波に乗るロビーとBブロック首位タイを走るリンダマン‼️
この試合制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @LIndamanowe × @RobbieEagles_
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/Ry8FhoCTht
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@TIMEBOMB1105 "Sunset Flip Powerbomb"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Tnc5eGuJtV
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
.@AlexZayneSauce "Baja Blast"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/t9uKXSabJc
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆幕張大会‼️
＼
ここで負けると3連覇が遠のくヒロム‼️大柄ハイフライヤーのゼインを相手に一体どんな闘いを見せるのか⁉️
🆚 @TIMEBOMB1105 × @AlexZayneSauce
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/gKSAaAxvFd
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 28, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]