The Best of the Super Juniors Tournament continued with night ten and a stunning main event between El Desperado and DOUKI.

The show, taking place at Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall 3 in Chiba, featured matches from both Block A and Block B.

Here are the full results from the show:

* B Block match

El Desperado defeated DOUKI

* A Block match

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Alex Zayne

* B Block match

Robbie Eagles defeated El Lindaman

* B Block match

El Phantasmo defeated TJP

* B Block match

Wheeler Yuta defeated Master Wato

* A Block match

SHO defeated Ace Austin

* A Block match

Ryusuke Taguchi defeated YOH

* B Block match

Titan defeated BUSHI

* A Block match

Taiji Ishimori defeated Clark Connors

* A Block match

Francesco Akira defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

At the top of the A Block, Ace Austin and Taiji Ishimori remained tied with 10 points each. It’s Austin, however, that holds the tiebreaker over Ishimori. Close by at 8 points each are Hiromu Takahashi, SHO, and Alex Zayne.

The top of B block has El Phantasmo and El Desperado with their own 10 points each. Similar to A block, there are 3 NJPW stars close by with 8 points: El Lindaman, Wheeler Yuta, and Robbie Eagles.

You can see the latest standings below:

A Block

* Taiji Ishimori — 10 points (5-2)

* Ace Austin — 10 points (5-2)

* Hiromu Takahashi — 8 points (4-3)

* Alex Zayne — 8 points (4-3)

* SHO — 8 points (4-3)

* YOH — 6 points (3-4)

* Clark Connors — 6 points (3-4)

* Francesco Akira — 6 points (3-4)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru — 4 points (2-5)

* Ryusuke Taguchi — 4 points (2-5)

B Block

* El Phantasmo — 10 points (5-2)

* El Desperado — 10 points (5-2)

* Robbie Eagles — 8 points (4-3)

* El Lindaman — 8 points (4-3)

* Wheeler Yuta — 8 points (4-3)

* TJP — 6 points (3-4)

* DOUKI — 6 points (3-4)

* BUSHI — 6 points (3-4)

* Master Wato — 4 points (2-5)

* Titan — 4 points (2-5)

The next round of the tournament takes place this Sunday. The finals of the “Best of the Super Juniors 29” Tournament are set for Friday, June 3.

