This past Thursday’s taped episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling drew 74,000 viewers on AXS, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. The audience was up a whopping 124% from the 33,000 viewers that the previous episode averaged. It was the best audience since the March 24th episode, which averaged 84,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 key demo rating, which represents 26,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. It was the most viewers that the show has done in the demo since the January 20th episode, which was the first episode on AXS since 2019.

NJPW ranked #140 for the night in the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demo.

You can see NJPW on AXS ratings for the year below. The high was the January 20 show, which drew 88,000 viewers with a 0.03 key demo rating, and 37,000 18-49 viewers. The low in total viewers was last week’s show, which drew 33,000 viewers. The lowest in the 18-49 demo was the April 28th episode, which drew a 0.0 in the demo.

Below is our 2022 NJPW on AXS ratings tracker:

January 20 Episode: 88,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (37k 18-49 viewers)

January 27 Episode: 66,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (15k 18-49 viewers)

February 3 Episode: 60,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (20k 18-49 viewers)

February 10 Episode: 61,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (25k 18-49 viewers)

February 17 Episode: 76,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (23k 18-49 viewers)

February 24 Episode: 53,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (24k 18-49 viewers)

March 3 Episode: 71,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (16k 18-49 viewers)

March 10 Episode: 50,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (16k 18-49 viewers)

March 17 Episode: 45,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (9k 18-49 viewers)

March 24 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (12k 18-49 viewers)

March 31 Episode: 56,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (12k 18-49 viewers)

April 7 Episode: 46,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (12k 18-49 viewers)

April 14 Episode: 50,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (15k 18-49 viewers)

April 21 Episode: 50,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (10k 18-49 viewers)

April 28 Episode: 46,000 viewers with a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic (5k 18-49 viewers)

May 5 Episode: 33,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (14k 18-49 viewers)

May 12 Episode: 74,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (26k 18-49 viewers)

