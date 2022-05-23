NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi is looking for gold in Impact Wrestling.
Current Impact X-Division Champion Ace Austin is competing in the New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Takahashi defeated Austin on the fifth night of the competition.
After the match, Austin tweeted, “We will meet again @TIMEBOMB1105″
Takahashi responded, “A man never breaks his word, right? I want your belt!”
Impact EVP Scott D’Amore offered a title match to the NJPW star in the near future.
“Well @TIMEBOMB1105, there is an open door for you to walk through, wrote D’Amore. “Come step in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring anytime. Your title shot awaits…”
Sanada and Taiji Ishimori are past NJPW stars to win the X-Division title. Sanada was champion from March 2, 2014, to June 20, 2014, while Taiji Ishimori was champion from November 9, 2017, to January 12, 2018.
