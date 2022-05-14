Last night’s episode of NJPW Strong: Mutiny featured another installment of the “United States of Jay” open challenge.

This time, Jay White’s partner for NJPW Capital Collision, Hikuleo, was the person to accept the challenge. After a back-and-forth match that saw near falls from both men, Jay White ultimately pulled out the victory over his fellow Bullet Club member.

You can see the full results from NJPW Strong: Mutiny below:

* Adrian Quest, Alex Coughlin & Rocky Romero defeated Team Filthy (Black Tiger, Danny Limelight & JR Kratos)

* West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated Fred Rosser

* ‘U.S. of Jay’ Open Challenge

Jay White defeated Hikuleo

It was also announced late Friday evening that the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor will be defending his title against Fred Rosser at the NJPW Strong: Collision tapings in Philadelphia. Per the set stipulation, if Rosser loses, he must leave NJPW Strong.

Thirteen matches are now set for Sunday’s taping at the 2300 Arena in Philly. You can see the current card below:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Fred Rosser

If Rosser loses, he must leave NJPW Strong

* Will Ospreay vs. Homicide

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Dickinson

* Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

* Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura

* David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight

* QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks

* Brody King vs. Jake Something

* Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack

* Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis vs. JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls

* Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada, Ren Narita & Chuck Taylor vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows & Hikuleo

* Delirious vs. Ariya Daivari

