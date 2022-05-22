This week’s episode of “NJPW Strong” is from the Mutiny tapings that took place in April at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The episode featured the AEW stable The Factory and Will Ospreay’s faction The United Empire.

“NJPW Strong” airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.

Below are the results and highlights from this week’s episode:

* Chris Dickinson vs. Ren Narita ended in a time-limit draw

* Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors defeated The Factory (Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo with QT Marshall)

* The United Empire (The Great O-Khan, Aaron Henare, and TJ Perkins) defeated Brody King, Mascara Dorada, and Taylor Rust

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts