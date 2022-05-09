Current AEW producer Pat Buck addressed his WWE exit this past weekend after he faced Joey Janela in a one-on-one match at WrestlePro “Mayhem”. Buck is the founder and owner of WrestlePro and was wrestling his first match in three years.

The match took place on May 7 at the Rahway Recreation Center in Rahway, NJ, with Pat picking up the win after he delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to “The Bad Boy”. Following the conclusion of the bout, the former WWE producer took to the microphone to open up about his exit from Vince McMahon’s company.

“Three years ago in this very arena, which is also my school, I said goodbye to you for a major opportunity,” Pat Buck said. “I was blessed to be with WWE for three years as a producer, as an agent, helping mobilize the talent, being part of moments that I would never be a part of. But, I missed this school too much, and I missed two of my families.

“My first one, my darling wife Lauren, she’s here I think, with the baby. Look, it was a tremendous experience, but being on the road five-six days a week, sometimes you’ve got to put your priorities ahead of your loves.

“That’s my major love right there. But my second family, is a family that you guys are all a part of, and that’s the WrestlePro family, that’s the Create A Pro family, that’s the independent wrestling family, and I’m blessed to be part of an even bigger opportunity by a place that respects and shows appreciation, and that’s AEW, for this family.

“I know you’re like, ‘hey, he’s kissing butt,’ but that’s the real deal. How awesome is it that stars that wrestle and sweat here in what they call a rec center, in what they call minor leagues, are getting chances to fill national arenas and show what they can do? Because they’re good at this sport of professional wrestling.

“That’s the company that I want to be a part of, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that independent wrestling is represented to the proper ability.”

Pat Buck signed with All Elite Wrestling just ten days after he had departed from WWE to take up a similar position with Tony Khan's promotion.

