WWE’s exclusive streaming partner, Peacock, has sent out a press release to hype up fans for this Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. The “I Quit” match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey is prominently advertised at the top of the passage, signifying that it will likely be the last match to go on Sunday.

WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS WEEKEND

Following the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history, WrestleMania Backlash streams live only on Peacock Sunday, May 8.

This year’s event features several highly-anticipated WrestleMania rematches including Charlotte Flair v. Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Additional matches include Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) v. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos), WrestleMania rematches Cody Rhodes v. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, AJ Styles v. Edge, Bobby Lashley v. Omos, and more.

The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7PM ET, with the main event beginning at 8PM ET on Sunday, only on Peacock.

In addition to live events, Peacock Premium subscribers can stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming from WWE including original series, groundbreaking documentaries, and fan favorite shows from the WWE archives. Plus, Peacock Original WWE Evil from Executive Producer John Cena, which dives into the minds of some of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, is streaming now. To learn more about WWE on Peacock, please visit peacocktv.com/sports/WWE.

About Peacock Peacockis NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood’s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.