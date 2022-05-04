Hikaru Shida, the longest-reigning AEW Women’s World Champion in history, has changed up her look.

As seen below, Shida took to Twitter this week to share a few close-up shots of her new hairdo. She had previously sported a shorter cut.

Shida has changed up her look several times over the past year or so. Last June, she cut off her long hair after Dr. Britt Baker ended her her 372-day reign as champion at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

On last week’s Dynamite, Shida lost to her arch rival Serena Deeb in a Philly Street Fight. The match was the fifth encounter between the two women in their head-to-head series that began last October at Dynamite’s 2nd Anniversary Show. While Shida lost on that night, she defeated Deeb in a rematch last October, and once again at the Winter Is Coming special in December. Deeb then leveled up the series at 2-2 with a win earlier this year, until her most recent win to clinch the series 3-2.

Hikaru Shida is currently in Japan to work shows for Tokyo Joshi Pro and Ice Ribbon.

New hair style✨

行くぞ3連戦！！ pic.twitter.com/HwCe0JoChK — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 2, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts