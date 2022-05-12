The family of the late Owen Hart was backstage for this week’s AEW Dynamite at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.

Dr. Martha Hart, the wife of Owen, was shown several times in the audience during the Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match. Storm defeated Hayter to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Prior to Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan shared a photo of himself and the rest of the Owen Hart family backstage. As seen below, Dr. Martha Hart was at the taping with her two children, Oje and Athena. With the family staying away from the public eye since the demise of Owen, this was a rare appearance by them on national TV.

As noted earlier, three more Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal matches are set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. While ‘the joker’ mystery opponent will square off against Samoa Joe, Rey Fenix will wrestle The Undisputed Elite’s Kyle O’Reilly to see who makes it to the semifinal round.

On the women’s side of the bracket, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will have her own ‘joker’ mystery opponent to deal with next Wednesday, with the winner moving on to the semifinals against Toni Storm.

Both the Men’s and Women’s tournament finals will take place at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling! Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart! pic.twitter.com/4vayhDLBwy — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 11, 2022

We are honored to have Dr. Martha Hart join us here at the @UBSArena for the commencement of the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinals tonight! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/SGC2BD05Px — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

Dr. Martha Hart and other members of the Hart family are in attendance for the first matches in the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament.#AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/J9PAMuXdEr — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 12, 2022

