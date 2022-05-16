Former WWE star Steve Blackman was a guest at Sunday’s MCW Spring Fever show in Millersville, Maryland.

Matt & Jeff Hardy, who wrestled Matt Taven & Mike Bennett at the event, ran into The Lethal Weapon backstage. As seen below, Matt Hardy shared a photo of their meeting via social media.

Myself & Jeff were so happy to run into Steve Blackman today. A legit cool & badass dude who rarely does public appearances nowadays. As the charismatic @JCLayfield would say, it was OUTSTANDING!

Matt Hardy was likely referencing WWE Hall of Famer JBL due to the latter’s history with Blackman. It is well documented that JBL allegedly tried to bully Blackman on several occasions, until Blackman retaliated. According to Hardcore Holly’s book, The Hardcore Truth: The Bob Holly Story, JBL apologized to Blackman after getting “whipped around and backhanded” by Blackman at Kansas City Airport. JBL confirmed the story during a YouTube Q&A session last year, thanking Ken Shamrock for breaking up his fight with Blackman.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi also ran into Blackman over the weekend. Rikishi revealed he was meeting Blackman for the first time in 20 years. You can see his Instagram post below.

Since leaving WWE in 2002, Blackman has made only a few wrestling appearances, most notably on the RAW 15th Anniversary Special on December 10, 2007, where he took part in a battle royal.

In 2003, Steve Blackman opened a self-defense school in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, called BlackmanMMA, where he taught jiu-jitsu and wrestling. He is now a bail bondsman in Pennsylvania.

