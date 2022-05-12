Renée Paquette is open to WWE and AEW, should the offers arise.

Renée Paquette recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston and explained that should WWE ever give her a call, she’d be more than open to returning to the company, if the ‘right’ opportunity was offered.

“Yeah, I mean, listen, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in pro wrestling, is you never say never,” Paquette admitted. “You never know what’s gonna happen and as I said, it’s not like I left WWE because I was like, screw this, I hate this, I don’t wanna be here [laughs]. Like, that was not how I left, that’s not why I left.

“So, yeah, I think if the right opportunity came up, of course, I would be all ears and be interested in that. There is a big part of me that misses it, of course, I miss it, I miss my friends, I miss, there are certain things that I miss. I’m sure within a second of being back, I’d be like, oh my God, I’m back into this again. But no, I think I would be open to the conversation depending on what it is. It would have to be the right thing, it would have to be something new and fresh and with good people.”

Paquette’s husband, former WWE Champion Jon Moxley, also left WWE and joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019. When asked about a potential future in AEW, Paquette, much like her comments about returning to WWE, would be open to joining the Jacksonville-based promotion if the correct opportunity presented itself.

“That’s the thing, I don’t know, is like what would I do? I don’t want to do commentary, I don’t think going to do backstage interviews is the move, so I think, again, it would have to be something different, something that I felt like was, ya know, using my skills in the best way. It’s trying to find that sweet spot, I love doing backstage interviews but I’ve done that for so long that I need to find what other things I can do. Ya know, if it’s like a cool sit-down interview or ya know, an expansion of something like The Sessions and being able to talk to the talent and do some, like, really great personality profiles.

“Like, stuff that I’m really into, yeah, I mean there’s stuff that I would love to do in coming up with, like, creative on what exactly that would be. But yeah, I would be into that, I mean, ya know, you look at both those worlds, it’s like WWE and AEW, WWE is the familiar thing that I know is a thing and that I have done that for the longest duration of my career, so of course, it’s always there but then you look at the things on AEW and they’re still, ya know, obviously my husband’s there and I still have a ton of other friends that are there, I’m there [AEW] more often than I’m not, I’m there very much. But yeah, I would be open to a conversation about that.”

Renée Paquette signed with WWE in October 2012 and would take on a multitude of roles with the company including ring announcing, backstage interviewer, pre-show panel host and most notably becoming the first woman to hold a regular role as a commentator in the company. Paquette would leave the company following SummerSlam in 2020 after WWE Backstage was cancelled and claiming she felt that she accomplished everything she wanted in WWE.

