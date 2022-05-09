Was WrestleMania Backlash the final time we’ll see Roman Reigns and The Usos team up in WWE?

Prior to WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns sent the wrestling world into a frenzy with his comments following a live event in Trenton, New Jersey over the weekend. ‘The Head of The Table’ told the fans in attendance that he’s not sure if he’d be back there after the event and it’s perhaps time to enter a ‘new phase’ in his career.

Just 24 hours after those comments, Reigns competed alongside his Bloodline stablemates Jimmy and Jey Uso at WrestleMania Backlash against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro, a match in which Reigns picked up the win for his team after spearing Riddle to get the 1-2-3.

Following the aforementioned victory, Reigns posted a video on Instagram, and took a little shot at Riddle.

“You’re probably thinking, that match, that six-man main event tag match, it was filled with future Hall of Famers, just filled with future Hall of Famers,” Reigns stated. “Well, hold up, we had Riddle in there too [laughs]. He’s gonna learn.

“What did you think was going to happen? When it comes to the Bloodline, when it counts, you can count on us. I don’t care who is in there. You can put Randy Orton with anybody. Put Drew McIntyre with anybody. Put John Cena there, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, The Rock…anybody. Anybody and the Bloodline is going to smash them every single time.

Reigns also hinted that last night’s show could’ve been the last time fans see him team up with his cousins on WWE programming.

“What’s on my brain right now? What’s got your Tribal Chief in here [points to heart] right now is what if that’s the last six-man tag you ever see The Bloodline do? When it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that’s only the second one. Y’all are freaking out right now.

“Don’t worry, the tribal chief loves you. I’m not going anywhere unless I am, who knows. What if that’s the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we’re the very best at what we do. What if that’s the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That’s the island of relevancy. It’s not a gimmick. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up or is near us, they automatically become better. You been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not…you love it. We know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. Think about that, if that’s the last one, we already know you’re going to miss us. We’re the greatest to ever do it. We are, The Bloodline. We are, the ones.”

Roman Reigns reportedly recently signed a new deal with WWE, which will see him work fewer dates, which could have been the cause for the WWE Universal Champion’s comments at the aforementioned live event this past weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Anoai aka “Roman Reigns” (@romanreigns)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]