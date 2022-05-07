Sami Callihan is on the brink of a return.

According to Fightful Select, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan is due to return to the company ‘imminently’. Per the report, Callihan could return as soon as this weekend’s Under Siege tapings and is reportedly set to be pushed into a major program against ‘another former world champion’ and is ‘heavily’ factored into the company’s Slammiversary plans, later this summer.

Callihan last competed on IMPACT programming when he teamed with Eddie Edwards in a losing effort against Moose and W. Morrissey at the Victory Road pay-per-view in August 2021. Following the tag match, it was reported that Callihan suffered an ankle injury, which has kept him out of action ever since.

During last month’s Rebellion pay-per-view, vignettes started airing on IMPACT programming, teasing the return of Callihan.

The five-plus year IMPACT Wrestling veteran has been keeping busy during his recovery by heavily promoting and working on his independent wrestling promotion, The Wrestling Revolver, which Callihan founded in 2016.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of IMPACT Wrestling Under Siege, tonight, May 7 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts