AEW star Serena Deeb made several references to her WWE run during a promo segment on last night’s Dynamite.

The segment began with Deeb verbally attacking Tony Schiavone and Dustin Rhodes for picking AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa to defeat her at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

“Dustin, I respected you,” Deeb told the veteran wrestler. “I know what you had to do to persevere in this business, and you know what I had to do. You know all the dues that I had to pay to make this a good place for women today. You knew my trials and tribulations, you know how hard it was to be a women in this business – in that era.”

Deeb then referenced getting breast implants during her time in WWE, and later shaving her head to portray the character of a disciple in CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society stable.

“I put breast implants into my body just to satisfy some old perverts,” Deeb said. “I shaved my head to show how badly I wanted it, and I still got no respect.”

The segment ended with Deeb slapping Rhodes, and then laying out Thunder Rosa.

Last year, on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Serena Deeb told the story of WWE hiring her after she got breast implants.

“I was straight up told that I probably wouldn’t have a chance [to break into WWE] if I were not to [get plastic surgery], if I were to not do it,” Deeb recalled. “The proof is in the pudding. I got surgery and then within six months was hired by WWE. It was what it was but I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the image of it for me personally. It wasn’t a fit. So, yea, for me it was a professional decision to do it. It was a very personal decision to reverse it.”

The #AEW Women’s World Championship is officially on the line at #AEWDoN (Double or Nothing)! Champion @Thunderrosa22 faces no. 1 contender @SerenaDeeb LIVE from Vegas, NV on PPV Sunday, May 29th!

Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport & @FiteTV (international) pic.twitter.com/ed7hAOVmLf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2022

