AEW announced this afternoon seven matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez will be defending the title against Trish Adora, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland will face Chaos Project, and Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds will face Brody King.
Other matches include The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, & Lucas Chase, and Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson.
Below is the full card for AEW Dark: Elevation:
* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Trish Adora (ROH Women’s World Championship Match)
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Chaos Project
* Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King
* The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, & Lucas Chase
* Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson
* Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura
* Eric James & VSK vs. Evil Uno & 10
AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.
