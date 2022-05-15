AEW announced this afternoon seven matches for this Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez will be defending the title against Trish Adora, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland will face Chaos Project, and Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds will face Brody King.

Other matches include The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, & Lucas Chase, and Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson.

Below is the full card for AEW Dark: Elevation:

* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Trish Adora (ROH Women’s World Championship Match)

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Chaos Project

* Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King

* The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, & Lucas Chase

* Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson

* Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura

* Eric James & VSK vs. Evil Uno & 10

AEW Dark: Elevation is on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

