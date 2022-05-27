Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “SmackDown” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show starts off with a recap of the tag team title unification match from last week featuring the Uso’s and RKBro. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee greet the audience at home. Samantha Irvin then introduces the Uso’s and they make their way to the ring.

Jey welcomes the crowd to “SmackDown”. Jimmy tells the audience to put their hands in the air to thank the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. He then thanks Reigns for allowing them to beat RKBro last week. Jey says that they’ve been in the company for 12 years. He says that never in a million years did he think they would still be in the same company in the ring. He says the audience has seen their ups and downs and watched them grow up in front of them. He says that the whole time, the fans have been by their side and they are thankful for them. Jimmy goes on to say that for the past 12 years, they’ve absolutely needed nobody and start laughing. The crowd boos them as they rag on the audience. They hold up their titles and say Randy Orton is at home because of them. They say they are the ones.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hits and the crowd cheers. He comes out and says him and his partner challenge them to a match for the tag team titles. The Uso’s ask where his partner is and Shinsuke reveals it is Riddle.

The Uso’s and Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura start beating each other down. The Uso’s get the upper hand and beat down Nakamura two on one. Riddle flips off the top rope to make the save and kicks the Uso’s out of the ring.

There is then a video package recapping Ronda Rousey’s open challenge against Raquel Rodriguez a couple weeks ago.

Rodriguez comes to the ring. We go backstage to the women’s locker room with Natalya, Aliyah, Xia Li and Shayna Baszler. Shotzi Blackheart is asking the others why Rodriguez gets another shot at the title. She talks to them one on one and they all walk off, presumably to the ring. Shotzi gets locked in the change room by Aliyah (after Shotzi did the same thing to Aliyah a couple weeks ago).

Back from the commercial break, Nakamura and Riddle are backstage. They are interviewed by Kayla Braxton, who asks how Orton feels about them being a tag team. Riddle says it was Orton’s idea and they will dominate.

Ronda Rousey then makes her way to the ring.

Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Championship Contender’s Match

The bell rings and Rodriguez hits a waist lock take down. Rousey rolls up Rodriguez, but she kicks out. Rodriguez gets her up on her shoulders and kicks in a submission. Baszler and Natalya interfere in the match and cause the referee to ring the bell.

Winner: No one due to outside interference

Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Back from the break, the original match has been turned into a tag team match. Rodriguez and Baszler are in the ring. Baszler steps on Rodriguez’s ankle, but she sends Baszler over the top rope.

Baszler tags in Natalya. Natalya tries to lock in the sharpshooter, but Rodriguez escapes and tags in Rousey.

Rousey delivers judo tosses around the ring, then hits a knee. Natalya locks in a sharpshooter, but escapes by tagging in Rodriguez. Natalya tags in Baszler and Baszler takes her down with some kicks. Rodriguez hits a corkscrew elbow off the ropes and goes for a pin, but Natalya breaks it up. Rousey sends her out of the ring. Baszler becomes distracted by the two women fighting on the outside and Rodriguez hits the powerbomb for the win.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez

Commentary hypes up Money in the Bank before we go to commercial break.

Back from the break, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. She asks them who their partner is for their tag match tonight, and says that they won’t give it away until they come out to the ring. They say their partner could be anyone and name drop a bunch of random people. Woods says they have the element of surprise on their side.

There is then a video package recapping what Happy Corbin did to Madcap Moss two weeks ago. Commentary reveals Moss will be back next week.

Los Lotharios make their way to the ring and do their kiss cam segment. We then head to another commercial break.

Back from the break, Mahal’s music hits, but he is no where to be seen. We go backstage and Mahal is looking for Shanky. He opens a door and Shanky is in the room listening to Mahal’s music getting himself ready. Mahal’s music hits again and him and Shanky appear.

Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo) vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

The bell rings. Carrillo and Shanky lock up. Shanky gets the upper hand and hits a big boot. Shanky tags in Mahal. Mahal knocks Shanky to the mat. Carrillo delivers a drop kick and tags in Garza. The two deliver a double chop to Mahal. Garza locks in a side head lock and tags in Carrillo. Mahal delivers a back drop to Carrillo.

Garza is sent to the outside. He shows off to Samantha Irwin. Shanky sneaks up behind him and delivers a big boot. In the ring, Carrillo delivers a kick to Mahal for the win after Mahal is distracted by the action outside the ring.

Winners: Los Lotharios

After the match, Mahal yells at Shanky for being unprepared and Shanky gives him a hand to the face.

Max Dupri is backstage with Adam Pearce. He asks if Pearce has reached out to legal about his agency and Pearce says he is officially part of “SmackDown”. Dupri says he is going to look for his first client.

We go back to the ring and Kevin Owens’ music hits. He comes to the ring and commentary reveals he will be hosting a member of the Bloodline. We go to commercial.

Kevin Owens hosts “The KO Show”

Back from the break, Owens welcomes the audience to “The Kevin Owens Show”. He says he is on “SmackDown” tonight because he has been hunting down Elias (who he believes is moonlighting as Ezekiel). He says he will hunt him down and reveal his ‘real self’.

Owens reveals that his guest tonight is the locker room leader and close confident to the Tribe, Sami Zayn. The two hug and Owens compliments his hair. The two say that their bad blood in the past is water under the bridge. Owens says Zayn has been amazing with the Bloodline and Zayn says Owens has been incredible on “Raw”.

Zayn says that Ezekiel is obviously Elias and Owens says it feels good to have someone have his back. Owens invites Zayn to “Raw” to expose the liars in the locker room, but Zayn says he has too much on his plate and declines his offer.

Zayn calls Owens ‘Uce’ and Owens says he forgot Zayn was naive. Owens tells Zayn he is not in the Bloodline and says that he sounds like a moron. Owens says he should listen to his real friend (him). Zayn gets mad and says Elias and Ezekiel are two different people and everyone can see that except him. Zayn calls Owens a liar and Owens calls Zayn a moron.

Owens asks why the Bloodline left him high and dry on “Raw”. Owens says if he calls out the Bloodline, they will leave Zayn high and dry again. He calls on them twice and they don’t come out. Owens tells Zayn the Bloodline couldn’t care less about him. Zayn says he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and he walks out of the ring. Owens goes after him and Zayn pushes him into the barricade.

As backstage personnel go to take down the “KO Show” signs, Owens delivers stunners to both of them out of rage at what just happened with Zayn.

There is then a video package recapping how the Brawling Brutes came together.

Ricochet and Drew Gulak come to the ring together. We then go to a commercial break. Back from the break, commentary promotes Crown Jewel. In the ring, we get a backstage video package showing how Ricochet saved Gulak from Gunther to form their ally ship.

Kaiser introduces Gunther to the audience and the two come to the ring.

Ricochet and Drew Gulak vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

Gulak and Kaiser start off the action. The bell rings and Kaiser takes down Gulak. The two exchange submissions. While the referee has her back turned, Gunther kicks Gulak from the outside. Kaiser tags in Gunther and he tosses him out of the ring over the top rope. We go to commercial.

Back from the break, Gunther has Gulak in a submission. He delivers a chop to Gulak’s back, followed by a stomp. He tags in Kaiser. Kaiser locks in a waist lock, but Gulak escapes and makes the tag to Ricochet.

Ricochet takes Kaiser down, then delivers a springboard into a crossbody. Kaiser rolls up Ricochet, but he kicks out. Gulak tags in and Kaiser hits a thrust to him in the throat. Kaiser has Gulak by the hair and delivers a kick, Kaiser kicks him down to the mat for the win.

Winner: Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

Post match, Gunther and Kaiser beat down Gulak and deliver a vicious kick to his chest.

Backstage Sami Zayn is with the Uso’s. Zayn asks the Uso’s what they honestly thing of him and asks them if he could be an honorary member. They agree and Zayn is greatful.

The Brawling Brutes head to the ring. We then go to commercial.

Back from the break, there is a video package for Memorial Day. We go back to the ring. The Brutes cut a promo and say every night is fight night for them. They say Kofi Kingston doesn’t have the balls to fight them. TheNew Day could bring out anyone and it wouldn’t matter because the three of them will still beat the New Day. They say they will put the partner next to Big E in a hospital bed.

New Day’s music hits and they come out. They call the Brutes off brand and say they are right about tonight being fight night. They say tonight will be an unfair fight because they found a physical specimen who is a freak of nature. They say their partner will have no issue kicking Sheamus in the face. They reveal their partner to be Drew McIntyre. We then go to commercial.

Back from the break, Ccommentary runs down next week’s “Raw” and “SmackDown”.

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) vs. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & Drew McIntyre

Butch and Woods start off the action. Butch hits a shoulder tackle, then goes off the ropes. Woods counters into a boot. Kingston and Woods deliver a double bulldog to Butch. Butch hits Woods with a fist and tags in Sheamus. Sheamus kicks Woods to the mat and hits his 10 beats. He tags in Butch to deliver another beat. Butch tags in Holland, who delivers a suplex to Woods, He pins him, but Woods kicks out.

Woods delivers a forearm to Holland, then tags in Kingston. He delivers a drop kick to Holland. Woods gets tagged in, but he immediately tags in McIntyre. They deliver their sing site New Day kicks. Kingston tags back in to deliver the basement drop kick. Butch tries to interfere, but McIntyre takes him out.

Back from the break, Butch has an arm submission locked on Kingston. Kingston escapes and Butch tags in Holland. Holland delivers a running power slam, then Sheamus delivers a knee drop to the top rope. Holland tags in Sheamus and Kingston delivers a DDT to him. Kingston goes for the tag, but Holland and Butch drag them off the apron. Butch sends McIntyre into the ring steps Sheamus delivers an Alabama slam and goes for the pin, but Kingston kicks out.

Kingston delivers a leg sweep to Sheamus. Kingston tags in McIntyre as Sheamus tags in Holland. McIntyre delivers a big elbow, followed by a belly to belly on Holland. He hits a neck breaker.

Holland gets a throat chop, but McIntyre reverses it into a Glasgow Kiss. He hits a Claymore kick, then tags in Woods. Woods hits an elbow drop off the top rope for the win.

Winners: Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre

The trio celebrate their win in the ring as the show goes off the air.

