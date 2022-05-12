The Monday, May 15 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight at the USB Arena in Elmont, NY, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Paul Wight, Mark Henry and Tony Schiavone were on commentary

* Bear Bronson defeated Brandon Cutler

* Brodie King defeated Alex Reynolds

* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Anna Jay and Yuka Sakazaki

* Anthony Ogogo joined the announcers for commentary

* The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed defeated Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, Lucas Chase and GKM in eight-man tag team action

* Evil Uno and 10 defeated VSK and Eric James

* ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez retained over Trish Adora. This was said to be a very good match, with Martinez using the Dragon Sleeper to win by submission

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

