Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of TV on Sunday in Newport, Kentucky, featuring the fallout from Under Siege.

Below are full spoilers from the tapings:

Thursday, May 12

* X Division Champion Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince in a match for Before The Impact

* Kenny King defeated Chris Bey

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence retained over Gisele Shaw and Alisha Edwards

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Jay White and El Phantasmo

* Gail Kim announced the first-ever Knockouts Queen of the Mountain match with Savannah Evans, Mia Yim, Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, and Impact Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz. This will take place at Slammiversary

* Eric Young defeated Chris Sabin in a Gauntlet For The Gold match. He will now challenge Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at Slammiversary

Thursday, May 19

* Crazzy Steve defeated Zicky Dice in a match for Before The Impact

* Mike Bailey defeated Laredo Kid to earn a spot in Ultimate X at Slammiversary

* Mia Yim, Jordynne Grace and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Savannah Evans, Deonna Purrazzo and Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz

* The Good Brothers defeated Mike Bennett and Matt Taven

* Masha Slamovich defeated Shawna Reed

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers retained over Violent By Design

* Eric Young and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander faced off to promote their Slammiversary main event

