NJPW held its Strong Collision TV Tapings on Sunday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During Sunday’s event, Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor to win the New Japan Strong Openweight Title.

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross was also at the Collision tapings.

Below are the spoilers courtesy of ProWrestling.net:

* JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Alex Coughlin via pinfall

* Ariya Daivari defeated Delirious via pinfall

* Karl Fredericks defeated QT Marshall via pinfall

* David Finlay defeated Danny Limelight via pinfall

* Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Aaron Henare defeated Jonah, Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste, and Mikey Nicholls via pinfall

* Jeff Cobb defeated Willie Mack via pinfall

* Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura ended via ref stoppage

* Brody King defeated Jake Something via pinfall

* Hikuleo, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Juiced Robinson, and Jay White defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita, and Mascara Dorada via pinfall

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Tony Deppen via pinfall

* Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor via submission to win the New Japan Strong Openweight Championship

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Dickinson via pinfall

United Empire took over the ECW Arena and NJPW Strong. We’re the future. Crowns Up 👑 pic.twitter.com/MWjcTWgsgw — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 16, 2022

Jeff Cobb and Willie Mack: two big dudes about to do big dude things. #njpw #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/2xFpIoaUQX — Colin McGuire (@McGMondays) May 15, 2022

