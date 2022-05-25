Before tonight’s episode of “WWE NXT 2.0,” “NXT Level Up” was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The episode will air this Friday night. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin

* Amari Miller defeated Arianna Grace

* Trick Williams (with Carmelo Hayes) defeated Dante Chen

“NXT Level Up” airs every Friday night at 10 pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Last week’s results are available here.

