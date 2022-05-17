Tonight’s WWE RAW saw a hard-hitting match between Veer Mahaan and Mustafa Ali. However, The Miz was once again assigned a special guest referee for Ali’s match, so it was unfair from the very start.

Mahaan would eventually win by using his Cervical Clutch to decimate Ali and get the victory. While he was still trapped in the submission hold, The Miz and Theory posed with an incapacitated Ali to get a selfie.

That was when The Mysterios’ music hit and Dominik and Rey rushed down to the ring to help Ali. The father and son duo would gain the advantage and get some revenge on Veer, the man who took them out of action back in April.

Dominik has not wrestled since the April 11 loss to Mahaan, while Rey has not wrestled since the WrestleMania 38 loss to Logan Paul and The Miz. Rey also took a beatdown from Veer the week before on his official re-debut during the RAW After WrestleMania.

We noted how there have been reports of WWE considering splitting up The Mysterios to possibly create a rivalry between Rey and Dominik. WWE previously teased a storyline where Rey was sending Dominik out on his own, but it was promptly dropped. It will be intriguing to see where the team goes from here now that they are back competing on the red brand.

