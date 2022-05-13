MJF potentially leaving AEW for WWE in 2024 is a move that would be welcomed by Sammy Guevara.

While tweeting in character, the AEW TNT Champion reacted to a report of MJF’s frustration with his AEW contract situation. As seen below, Guevara wrote “I hope he doesn’t” along with the folded hands emoji.

According to Fightful Select, MJF is leaning towards leaving AEW when his contract expires in 2024. While a lot can change between now until then, the report noted that the young star has not been open to a re-negotiation of his current deal, or a contract extension. With that said, the report noted that the 26-year-old wrestler is not 100% set on leaving AEW.

MJF has previously stated that he will be wrestling where the money is.

“I will be wherever the money is,” MJF said on The Ariel Helwani Show in March. “I am leaning, but I can’t say which way, but I’m certainly leaning. There is a frontrunner, and I’m not quite sure it’s the one people would expect, but yes, there is a frontrunner.”

MJF, Guevara, Jungle Boy and Darby Allin were previously billed as “The Four Pillars of AEW” by AEW President Tony Khan.

I hope he doesn’t 🙏🏼 https://t.co/5gXtooq9Mo — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) May 12, 2022

