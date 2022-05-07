Ronda Rousey is set to return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for the live WWE RAW announced for this summer.

As noted at this link, WWE announced more than 30 new dates for their summer 2022 tour on Friday morning, including live RAW and SmackDown TV tapings, plus non-televised live events under the Saturday Night’s Main Event and Sunday Stunner banners. It was announced that the July 25 RAW will take place from The World’s Most Famous Arena.

In an update, MSG announced that the Ticketmaster pre-sale will begin next Wednesday, May 11 at 10am ET with the SOCIAL passcode. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13 at 10am ET.

The July 25 RAW will be the red brand go-home show for the SummerSlam event, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

It’s interesting to note that MSG is advertising SmackDown Superstar Rousey for the live RAW taping. As seen in the tweet below, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes are also advertised.

Rousey is scheduled to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the “I Quit!” match at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event. She has not been on RAW since earlier this year coming out of the Royal Rumble, and has not wrestled a match on RAW since April 2019.

Stay tuned for more.

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Monday Night RAW returns to The Garden for the first time in nearly 3 years on Jul 25 with special guests @BeckyLynchWWE, @WWERollins, @BiancaBelairWWE, @CodyRhodes and more! Access presale tickets starting next Wed, May 11 at 10am with code SOCIAL. pic.twitter.com/zcphrVsezY — MSG (@TheGarden) May 6, 2022

