As noted yesterday, Stu Grayson was quietly removed from the AEW roster page last night, leading people to believe that his contract may have ended with All Elite Wrestling.

It looks as though that is indeed what has occurred, according to a new report from F4Wonline.com. They note that AEW and Grayson couldn’t come to terms on an official deal, so Grayson’s contract has now expired and he is a free agent.

Other members of The Dark Order are still listed on the AEW roster, including Evil Uno, Alan “5” Angels, Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, John Silver, Pres10 Vance, and Anna Jay. It is believed they will continue working as The Dark Order stable without Grayson included in the mix.

Grayson debuted with AEW at the inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019, arriving with Uno as the mystery men that led to the creation of The Dark Order.

Grayson last wrestled during last week’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode as The Dark Order defeated Eli Isom, Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, and Brett Waters in 12-man tag team action.

Stu Grayson has yet to issue any comments on the matter but we will keep you updated.

