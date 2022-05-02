Veer recently spoke with Vipin Raghuwanshi of Sony Sports Network and was asked about how it felt to finally debut on WWE RAW after months of build-up. He noted that it was worth the wait, and also revealed how the energy from the fans felt.

“It feels great,” he said. “It does not feel like it was me alone who joined RAW, but 1.4 billion Indians, plus the fans all around the world have joined with me. I know we have waited for 5-6 months. But, I think the wait was worth it. It was worth it for me. It was worth it for all the fans around the world.

“We are seeing that energy. I felt the energy transformed, just as soon as I got my entrance, from them to me and I was able to give them back what they have been waiting for so long.”

Veer was also asked about how it feels to be a WWE Superstar, one that Indian fans can cheer for. He noted that he’s thankful WWE allows him to represent his tradition and culture by wearing his dhoti as ring gear, and the tripund (three lines) on his forehead.

“I am grateful for WWE to allow me to be express and represent the 1.4 billion people back in India, allowing me to represent my tradition and culture,” he said. “That’s massive. I don’t think there is any other platform that allows you to express the culture and tradition.

“I am able to wear the ring gear that I have grew up seeing my grandfather and father wear, Dhoti, and I am able to perform in it. When I was a kid, I use to go to the temple and apply the tripund on my forehead. I am able to apply that here also. So, I am forever grateful for that to WWE Universe.”

Veer recalled meeting 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker when asked about the most memorable moment from his short WWE career so far. He talked about meeting The Dead Man shortly before his RAW debut.

“Before my debut, I ran into Undertaker,” he recalled. “I had a few call sessions with Undertaker at Performance Center. And it was great to see Undertaker backstage when I was getting ready for my debut. He goes, ‘Man, are you ready for this?’ I said, ‘Yes, sir. Now, you are here and I am ready to go.’ That was one of the most memorable moment.”

Veer debuted by attacking The Mysterios on the post-WrestleMania 38 edition of RAW, and then defeated Dominik Mysterio the following week. He squashed enhancement talent Jeff Brooks on the April 18 RAW, and then dominated enhancement talent Sam Smothers last week.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to ITN for the quotes)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]