Veteran indie talent Rex Lawless worked made his WWE debut on last night’s RAW as Frank Lowman.

Lawless was the latest victim of Veer Mahaan. Byron Saxton interviewed Lowman before the match, about how he was wrestling Veer because his wife and triplets depend on him, but Veer ended up defeating the indie talent in another squash match.

Lawless has been wrestling for 12 years and is a native of New York. He worked three AEW matches in 2021 – teaming with Brandon watts and Randy Summers for a six-man loss to The Gunn Club on Elevation in late March of last year, teaming with Dean Alexander for a loss to current AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express on Dark that same month, and then losing to Lance Archer on Dark in June of that year. Lawless has often wrestled for New York Wrestling Connection, where he is a two-time NYWC Heavyweight Champion, a one-time NYWC Fusion Champion, and a four-time NYWC Tag Team Champion.

Lawless tweeted after last night’s RAW debut and wrote, “In the arena where my favorite hockey team’s farm squad The Hartford Wolfpack plays… on a night where the NY Rangers got blown out in their playoff game… I too have lost… and failed my wife and triplets…”

Lawless was a topic of discussion on social media last night with many fans comparing him to AEW’s Wardlow. He responded to the comparisons on Twitter.

“Fun fact: Wardlow and I have shared a glass of champagne together once [bottle with popping cork emoji] [clinking glasses emoji],” he wrote.

Since making his official re-debt on RAW after WrestleMania 38, Veer has won five straight TV matches, and several live event matches. His TV wins include Dominik Mysterio, Jeff Brooks, Sam Smothers, Burt Hansen, and Lowman. Mysterio is the only victim who is not an enhancement talent.

Stay tuned for more. You can see related footage from last night below, along with tweets from Lawless:

