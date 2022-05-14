Former WWF star Virgil has announced that he’s been diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer. The announcement comes after the former Million Dollar Champion was diagnosed with Dementia, last month.

“It’s shi**y right now. To make things worse I know have stage 2 colon cancer. I am a fighter but need your help. I cannot afford any of the medical bills and would love your support,” he posted on Twitter.

The in-ring veteran recently had to dispel online rumors that he had passed away shortly after suffering two strokes, a week after the dementia diagnosis.

Virgil made his WWF debut in 1986 under the Lucious Brown moniker before being repackaged as the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard. Virgil would hold that role until he turned on DiBiase and defeated him for the Million Dollar Championship at SummerSlam in 1991. Virgil would then make the move to WCW, where he had a five-year tenure with the company before departing in 2000. The fan-favorite veteran would make sporadic appearances in WWE starting in 2010 and would also make a cameo with AEW in 2019, where he reprised his former Soul Train Jones gimmick as part of Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle stable.

Fans can help with Virgil’s medical expenses by donating to his fundraiser by clicking here.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send well-wishes to Virgil during this time.

