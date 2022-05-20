Ever since his departure from WWE, fans have been abuzz about what lies ahead for Cesaro.

During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, William Regal joined the show to talk about what he views as one of WWE’s biggest losses of this year. Regal spent so much time around Cesaro during his time as the general manager of NXT and put the Swiss Superman on a shortlist of talent he would put his reputation on the line for.

“There’s only four people that I have ever gone to Mr.McMahon or to Triple H with who I have said … I put my reputation on the line,” Regal said. “I can’t tell you if they’re going to draw you any money, but they are incredible at what they do, they are professional, they will always be there, they will represent the company well. Everything you could want out of a person and two of them were Bryan [Danielson] and Claudio [Cesaro]. That’s how much I think of [Cesaro].”

As far as what’s next for Claudio CSRO, Regal mentioned that he’d move heaven and earth to get the former United States Champion part of his roster if he were in charge.

“I just think he needs to do whatever he feels is right for his family,” Regal said. “If my words mean anything, again, it’s not about what you think is right or wrong. If nothing else, to have the stabilizing influence of a 100% professional person who everybody can look up to and watch and learn from, and everything you could possibly want to be as a professional, dresses like a star, as a human being, speaks five languages perfectly, can represent your company anywhere. That’s before we even get into the ring. If you don’t think he’s [good enough], then maybe there’s something wrong somewhere. If I had any clout anywhere as far as that, I would sacrifice some of the money from that roster — it may sound horrible — to get him. That’s how much he would bring to any locker room.”

