WWE will be making their return to Saudia Arabia this Fall.

During tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced by Corey Graves and his fellow announce team that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for “Crown Jewel” on November 5, 2022. It’s been an annual trip for WWE for 4 years now.

“BREAKING: Legends will rise once again at @WWE #CrownJewel on Saturday, November 5,” WWE’s Twitter page echoed.

WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced back in 2018 that they were entering into a 10-year strategic partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program. The deal called for two events each year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in 2020 and 2021. Apart from the years when a break was necessary, WWE has been holding annual Saudi Arabia shows since “The Greatest Royal Rumble” back in 2018.

A report back in April from PWInsider noted that the deal was being finalized for WWE to make their return to the Saudi Kingdom. At the time, the final week of October and first week of November were both being heavily considered for the show.

