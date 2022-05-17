WWE has recently filed for a brand new trademark that could be for a tag team or a stable in the near future.

The term “Bloody Brutes” has been registered by the company with USPTO Trademark & Patent Filings. WWE applied for the trademark on May 12.

As of May 16, the application was still a “live application” and awaiting further examination to determine whether it will be approved for use by Vince McMahon‘s organization.

The application to USPTO provides further details as to what the trademark is intended for:

BLOODY BRUTES™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

As of this writing, no further details are available as to which talents will be assigned the name. The last WWE Superstar to use the term “Brute” as part of their gimmick was Rusev, who was nicknamed “The Bulgarian Brute” for a period during his tenure with the company. The current AEW wrestler, now known as Miro, took to social media on May 14, 2020, to state that he was no longer able to use the nickname as the WWE owned the term.

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch have also been roaming around bloodying people as of late on Smackdown. It’s possible this yet-to-be-named faction could be the Bloody Brutes, we shall see.

