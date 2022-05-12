WWE on Thursday announced the hiring of the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer.

According to a WWE news release, Suzette Ramirez-Carr will oversee Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Development and Engagement, and HR Operations and Training. She will report directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

James Johnstone previously served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. He was let go in April 2021.

WWE’s human resources department had been under the direction of the company’s CFO & Chief Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick III. The department has been the focus of increased attention amid a wave of employee releases and talent cuts over recent years.

“The people who work at WWE are our company’s greatest asset and Suzette’s experience as a business partner and leader will prove to be invaluable for the organization,” Vince McMahon stated in the news release.

Suzette Ramirez-Carr’s executive experience includes stints with United Talent Agency, the online skincare and cosmetics retailer Beautycounter, and Oaktree Capital Management.

“It is a privilege to join WWE and work with the exceptional team in place to build and support its world-class employee base,” Ramirez-Carr stated in the news release.

