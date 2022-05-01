WWE held a live event on Sunday at the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany. In the main event, Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley.
Below are the WWE live results, courtesy of WRESTLING BODYSLAM:
* Ricochet (c) defeated Butch (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)
* Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Aliyah and Shotzi (WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship)
* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro defeated WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ridge Holland ( w/ Sheamus )
* Gunther defeated Sami Zayn
* (Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya (WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match)
* Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley
