Reggie makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance.

Reggie vs. T-Bar

T-Bar attempts to lock-up, Reggie dodges the attempt. Reggie locks in a headlock on T-Bar. T-Bar attempts to hit a Back-Suplex on Reggie. Reggie flips out of it. Reggie locks in another headlock on T-Bar. T-Bar backs Reggie into the corner. Reggie eventually goes for a spin-kick, T-Bar connects with a boot to Reggie to avoid it. T-Bar hits a Sit-Out Chokeslam on Reggie. T-Bar pins Reggie for the three count.

Winner: T-Bar

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RK-Bro’s Randy Orton & Riddle defeating Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford of The Street Profits to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Cody Rhodes defeating United States Champion Theory via Disqualification.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Finn Balor defeating Damien Priest via Disqualification.

Apollo Crews (with Commander Azeez) makes his entrance. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Apollo Crews vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa dodges a lock up and slaps Crews on the back. Tozawa ducks a clothesline attempt by Crews. Crews kicks and strikes Tozawabefore sending him to the corner. Crews runs towards Tozawa, Tozawa gets his boots up. Tozawa hits a Hurricanruna from off the turnbuckle on Crews to take him to the mat. Tozawa eventually locks in a head-scissor submission on Crews. Crews gets out of it. Tozawa connects with a spin-kick to Crews. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa goes for a cross-body, Crews catches him and hits a Samoan Drop. Crews pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair wrestling to a No Contest.

