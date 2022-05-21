The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Reggie makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Ciampa makes his entrance.

Ciampa vs. Reggie

They lock up. Ciampa backs Reggie to the corner. Reggie eventually connects with a knee strike to Ciampa from the apron. Reggie ascends the turnbuckles. Reggie goes for a Moonsault. Ciampa rolls out of the way as Reggie rolls through. Ciampa connects with a running knee strike to Reggie. Ciampa hits a Falcon Arrow on Reggie. Ciampa pins Reggie for the win.

Winner: Ciampa

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the in-ring confrontation between RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton of RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Bobby Lashley defeating Omos in a Cage Match.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits make their entrance. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez make their entrance.

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

Azeez and Dawkins lock up. Azeez pushes Dawkins to the mat. Ford eventually connects with an Ensiguri on Azeez. Dawkins is tagged back in. Crews tags in. Dawkins clothelines Crews. Crews strikes Azeez. Crews hits a shoulder-block on Crews. Dawkins hits a neck-breaker on Crews. Azeez breaks a pin attempt by Dawkins on Crews. Ford hits a Senton to the outside on Azeez. Crews rolls Dawkins up for a two count. Ford is tagged back in. Dawkins hits a spine-buster on Crews. Ford hits a Frog Splash on Crews. Ford pins Crews for the win.

Winners: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Asuka defeating Becky Lynch.

