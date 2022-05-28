The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Commander Azeez (with Apollo Crews) makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Akira Tozawa vs. Commander Azeez

Tozawa slaps the back of Azeez. Tozawa jumps on to the back of Azeez. Azeez slams him to the mat. Tozawa hits a pair of dropkicks on Azeez. Tozawa eventually gets Azeez on his knees before connecting with a series of kicks. Tozawa hits an Ensiguri on Azeez. Tozawa pins Azeez for a one count. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa hits a missile dropkick from off the top turnbuckle. Tozawa slaps the chest of Azeez. Azeez goes for a Chokeslam, Tozawa reverses it into a huricanruna with a pin attempt for a two count. Azeez connects with a boot to Tozawa. Azeez hits a Spinning STO on Tozawa. Azeez pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Commander Azeez

A recap from RAW is shown featuring MVP defeating Bobby Lashley via Count-Out.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeating RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton of RK-Bro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Riddle & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeating Sami Zayn & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey).

Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez are still in the ring following the opening match. Crews had a microphone. Crews talks about how he is a former Intercontinental Champion and how he wants to establish dominance. Crews issues open challenge.

T-Bar makes his entrance.

Apollo Crews vs. T-Bar

Crews strikes T-Bar several times in the. T-Bar sends Crews to the corner. T-Bar connects with a back elbow to Crews. T-Bar hits a back-breaker on Crews. T-Bar eventually runs towards Crews in the corner. Crews dumps T-Bar over the top rope to the apron. T-Bar kicks Azeez in the face from the apron. As T-Bar ascends the turnbuckles, Crews kicks the ropes, causing T-Bar to crotch it on the top rope. Crews hits a Samoan Drop on T-Bar.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Becky Lynch defeating Asuka.

