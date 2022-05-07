The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Commander Azeez makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance.

Commander Azeez vs. T-Bar

They go to lock up. T-Bar locks in a headlock on Azeez. Azeez sends T-Bar to the ropes. T-Bar goes for a cross-body, Azeez catches him. T-Bar gets out of it. T-Bar clubs Azeez several times. T-Bar connects with a big boot on Azeez. Azeez eventually grabs T-Bar by the throat. T-Bar connects with a kick to the head of Azeez. T-Bar attempts to clothesline Azeez. Azeez remains on his feet. T-Bar superkicks Azeez. T-Bar takes Azeez to the mat with a running clothesline. T-Bar pins Azeez for a two count. T-Bar ascends the turnbuckles. Azeez catches T-Bar by the throat before spiking his throat as well. Azeez hits Spinning STO on T-Bar. Azeez pins T-Bar for the three count.

Winner: Commander Azeez

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair failing to defeat Aliyah in less time than Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi in a Beat The Clock Challenge.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring AJ Styles defeating Damien Priest.

Apollo Crews makes his entrance. Ciampa makes his entrance.

Apollo Crews vs. Ciampa

They lock up. Ciampa takes Crews to the mat with an arm-lock. Crews gets out of it. Crews locks in a headlock on Ciampa. Ciampa sends Crews to the ropes. Crews hits a shoulder-block on Ciampa. Ciampa eventually ducks a clothesline attempt by Crews. Ciampa strikes Crews. Ciampa connects with a knee strike to Ciampa. Ciampa hits Double Under-hook Facebuster on Crews. Ciampa pins Crews for the win.

Winner: Ciampa

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Asuka defeating Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley & Sonya Deville.

