WWE has received the prestigious acknowledgment of being nominated for a 2022 Sports Business Journal Award for the success of SummerSlam last August.

SummerSlam joins other top nominees this year, such as:

* 2021 PGA Championship

* 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic

* Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

* MLB at Field of Dreams

* NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

* Super Bowl LVI

“WWE is pleased to have #SummerSlam named as a finalist for Sports Event of the Year for the prestigious #SBJAwards,” WWE wrote on Twitter.” Emanating live from @AllegiantStadm, the event became the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam in the company’s history. https://bit.ly/3LhzCMQ”

The Sports Business Journal Website’s testimony describes what it means to be a winner of a Sports Business Award, as seen below:

“The Sports Business Awards are the single greatest gathering of sports industry executives of the entire year. The sports industry’s equivalent of Oscar or Emmy night, we find the Sports Business Awards as the single most, must-attend, event of the year in the business. If you are an influencer in the business, the event is an outstanding way in which to interact with other executives, and most importantly, honor our industry leaders for their pioneering accomplishments. There is no better honor than to be recognized by your peers and the Sports Business Awards is the pinnacle of recognition of accomplishment in our industry. The Orlando Magic never miss it, and if you are a leader in the industry, you should not either!”

This isn’t the first time World Wrestling Entertainment has been acknowledged by the SBJ Awards. WWE Network was nominated for “Best In Digital Sports Media” but was beat out by Augusta National Golf Club & IBM: My Group Application. They also recognized WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, WWE President & CRO Nick Khan, and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon on their list of “Most Influential: Media Influencers”.

Last year’s Premium Live Event not only filled the giant Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, it also delivered several unforgettable surprises for the WWE Universe. Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event match, Becky Lynch made a surprise return and snagged the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar also returned to reignite his feud with Reigns.

This year’s WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the first time the biggest show of the summer will be held in The Volunteer State.

