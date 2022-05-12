The WWE NXT brand is reportedly returning to the road.

It was reported earlier today via Wrestling Observer Radio how there have been talks of NXT resuming a touring schedule of live events, and now POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reports that a schedule has been put together.

The NXT brand is set to resume non-televised live events in the state of Florida beginning in June.

NXT has not held any non-televised live events since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. At one point NXT had two groups touring, one for the state of Florida, and another in various states across the country.

The current plan is for the NXT roster to tour just the state of Florida beginning next month, but it’s possible that they resume the NXT Road Trip tour across the country in the near future.

It was recently revealed that a NXT In Your House event is planned for Saturday, June 4, but no location was reported on. WWE officials were reportedly still deciding on if the show would be held outside of Orlando or not, and there’s been no update since then, but WWE should be announcing the event soon. The WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday,, June 5 near Chicago.

NXT 2.0 will continue to air live from the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday nights.

