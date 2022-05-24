Welcome to WrestlingINC.com’s WWE NXT 2.0 Viewing Party! Our live coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell

Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson

Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

Von Wagner vs. Ikemen Jiro

Live Coverage

Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Two Dimes & Stacks (with Tony D’Angelo)

Stacks and Enofe start this one off. Stacks with a scoop and slam on Enofe and goes for the cover but Enofe kicks out. Stacks makes the tag to Dimes, Enofe tags in Blade, and Blade goes to work on Dimes with a drop-kick then a back-body drop and goes for the cover but Dimes kicks out. Blade makes the tag bag to Enofe, Dimes dives over to his corner to make the tag to Stacks, who tosses Enofe out of the ring and then into the ring apron before sending him back into the ring. Dimes slams Enofe and makes the tag to Stacks, who applies a headlock. Stacks drills Enofe with a knee to the mid-section and Enofe fights back with a bevy of strikes then a back elbow and a sling blade. Enofe struggles to the corner and makes the tag to Blade, Stacks makes the tag to Dimes, and Blade unloads on Stacks with a clothesline out of the ring. Dimes comes in but eats a clothesline and a step-up lariat before a cross-body from the top and Blade goes for the cover but Dimes kicks out. Stacks sends Enofe into the ring post, Dimes plants Blade with a flat liner and Legado Del Fantasma come down to the ring. Back in the ring, Dimes and Stacks drill Blade with a double team finisher and they get the 1-2-3!

Winners – Two dimes and Stacks

– After the match, Tony D’Angelo grabs a microphone and yells at Legado Del Fantasma to come fight them, to which they oblige. All six men brawl and we head backstage.

– Backstage, Wes Lee is being interviewed by McKenzie Mitchell. Lee says he was running on adrenaline when he saw Sanga, but he knows he didn’t make a mistake and he stands by his challenge. Lee tells McKenzie that she wouldn’t understand and he needs to face guys like Sanga to prove to everyone, including himself, that he can do it.

– Back at the ringside area, Sanga makes his way down to the ring and he’ll face Wes Lee, after the break.

Wes Lee vs. Sanga

Sanga launches Lee out of the ring and shoves him into the apron and Lee’s really selling his rib injury as his entire mid-section is heavily taped up. Lee finally garners some offense and lands a number of kicks and drops Sanga with a drop-kick then goes up top and looks for a cross-body but Sanga catches him and launches him across the ring with a slam. Sanga scoops and drops Lee on his back with a massive back-body drop and gets the three-count!

Winner – Sanga

