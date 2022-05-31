Welcome to WrestlingINC.com’s WWE NXT 2.0 Viewing Party! Our live coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.
Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below!
Here’s what’s in store for tonight:
- NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Summit
- Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer
- Elektra Lopez vs. Cora Jade
Live Coverage
– Our commentary team of Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett welcome us to tonight’s show and it’s time for our opening contest of the evening.
Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince)
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]