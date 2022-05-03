Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

Natalya and Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons

Nathan Frazer debuts vs. Grayson Waller

Sit-down Meeting with Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar

