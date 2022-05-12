Welcome to WrestlingINC.com’s WWE NXT UK Viewing Party! Our live coverage starts at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.
Please share coverage of today’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below!
Here’s what’s in store for tonight:
- Ilja Dragunov (C) vs. Jordan Devlin – NXT UK Championship, Loser Leaves NXT UK
- Ivy Nile vs. Nina Samuels
- Ashton Carter & Oliver Smith vs. Joe Coffey & Mark Coffey
Live Coverage
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]