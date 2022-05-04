Another WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event is being discussed for this year.

A new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that WWE officials have talked about holding another NXT Stand & Deliver event for one of the three big stadium events happening this summer.

The preference is said to be Clash at The Castle from Principality Stadium on Saturday, September 3 in Cardiff, Wales, but SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, seems more likely. The other stadium show scheduled for this summer is Money In the Bank, which is set for Saturday, July 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

It was noted that everything is still to be determined, but we will keep you updated when more details are available.

NXT Stand & Deliver was held during WrestleMania 38 Weekend earlier this year, headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. The show was held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, not far from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which is where WrestleMania 38 was held. There’s also no word on if the summer Stand & Deliver event would be held at the stadium or a smaller venue in the area.

Stay tuned for more.

