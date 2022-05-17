WWE RAW on the USA Network this past Monday night saw a minor ratings increase from last week.

RAW averaged 1.736 million viewers this past Monday night, according to Showbuzz Daily. The audience was up 5% from last week, however last week’s episode faced competition from the NBA playoffs. It was the best audience for the show since the April 11th episode, which was the last time it did not face competition from the NBA playoffs.

RAW was easily the #1 show on cable in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.45 rating. The rating was up 2.3% from last week. It was the best demo rating for RAW since the April 18th episode, which was opposed by the NBA playoffs.

In terms of all of television, RAW was #5 for the night in the key demo, behind network shows 911 (FOX), 911: Lone Star (FOX), The Neighborhood (CBS) and Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS). It beat all programming on NBC and ABC, as well as NCIS and NCIS Hawaii on CBS. It should be noted that network channels are available in a lot more homes than the USA Network.

The “Cody Countdown” seemed to work, as the third hour 18-49 rating beat the first hour and was tied with the second, which is rare. The first hour averaged 1.749 million viewers with a 0.44 18-49 rating, while the second scored 1.816 million viewers and a 0.46, while the third garnered 1.646 million viewers with a 0.46. The overall audience drop of 5.9% from hour 1 to hour 3 was bigger than last week, but it was the fourth-smallest so far this year.

Year over year, RAW was down 4.8% in total viewers, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 6.3%. Last year’s episode also did not face any significant sports competition.

Monday’s RAW featured Becky Lynch facing Asuka in the main event, while Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in a steel cage match. Full WWE RAW results can be found here.

